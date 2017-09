Related Stories If there ever was a Nigerian celebrity who could pull off a secret wedding, it would be Genevieve Nnaji. The ultra-private actress kept her teenage daughter away from the public for many years and now, unconfirmed reports say she tied the knot today in a private ceremony in Portugal. She obviously learnt a thing or two from former beau Dbanj.



Several news outlets are pointing at suspected ‘engagement’ rings on her finger to prove that she was engaged at some point.



Miss Nnaji is one of the continent’s most easily recognized faces and a society wedding would have been tantamount to a national event.



Congrats either way.















As the rumour of actress Genevieve Nnaji's secret wedding has neither been confirmed nor denied, speculation has gone into high gear as everyone has their eyes on her social media pages waiting for an official hint or announcement.

She shared a new photo of herself with a white guy minutes ago and her fans have readily accepted him as their inlaw...



