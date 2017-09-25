Chris Attoh Confirms Divorce From Damilola

A few months ago, Rumour Has It on Linda Ikeji Tv broke the news that Actors, Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh are having serious marital issues.

Watch-



Damilola denied the story after she posted a birthday shout out to husband, Chris proclaiming her love for him.



However, in a recent interview with Bella Naija, Chris Attoh confirmed that they are divorced. He said;



I believe throughout our marriage, It has probably been one of the most challenging things we have ever done, however, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive.



However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son.



Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work.