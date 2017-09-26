Shirley Frimpong Manso Talks About Her First Kiss

Related Stories One of Ghana's more popular movie makers, Shirly Frimpong Manso, has revealed that the first time she ever kissed a guy was a the tender age of 15, and that she's the one who pushed for it.



According to Shirley Frimpong Manso, at age fifteen she was the one wanted to to have her first kiss with a particularly handsome boy 'cause he was was so cute.



Speaking on Joy FM, Shirley Frimpong Manso fondly recalled how much she actually wanted kiss the unnamed boy(who's name she conveniently failed to mention).



The Perfect Picture producer went on to reminisce that knowing how bad she had wanted the first kiss, she made sure to "practice" her kissing techniques prior to actually doing the deed, so to speak.



But perhaps the most outrageous revelation Shirley Frimpong Manso made was how she had attempted to "sweeten" the looming possibility of her first kiss.



According to the prolific movie maker, prior to her first kiss she went as far as to put sugar in her mouth, this just to make sure the experience was sweet.