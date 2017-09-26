9 Celebrity Marriages That Broke Down

Related Stories Every couple is familiar with the phrase “till death do us apart” but not everyone makes it that far including our favourite celebrities.



Keeping a marital home together is tough, even more, when your life is under constant public scrutiny.



Below are some celebrity marriages that didn’t last.



Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite



Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh has finally confirmed divorce from Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite.



The celebrity couple who tied the knot back in 2015 were reportedly divorced a few months ago but came out to rubbish the report.



But, in his latest interview with Bella Naija blog, Chris Attoh has confirmed the divorce adding that "since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son."



Afia Schwarzenegger



News of Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah divorce made headlines when a nude video of Afia real name Valentina Agyeiwaa and another man was leaked online.



According to Starrfmonline, Lawrence Abrokwah is facing five charges including domestic violence with emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, publication of obscene material, assault and threat of harm.



Funny Face



Popular Ghanaian comedian cum actor, Funny Face, has confirmed reports that he has divorced his wife after two years of marriage, saying the divorce happened seven months ago. He wrote “Just saw this … I guess you can’t light a candle and hide it under your bed … Ppl will see the light . It’s been Seven months ago … All I will say is ” I TRIED, IT JUST DIDN’T WORK ”.



Juliet Ibrahim



The award-winning Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim was married to Kwadwo Safo, son of renowned Ghanaian religious leader, Apostle Kwadwo Safo. She announced news of her divorce in an exclusive interview with myjoyonline.com.



“I am divorced. It’s over a year now…we were separated for a long time”. “We are cool. On a normal day, he will call me and we will be chatting with a brother and sister. Almost every day we talk. It’s not about love, but we have a bond, we have a child together,” she said beaming with smiles.



Afriyie Acquah



Ghanaian defender Afriyie Acquah and his former wife, Amanda are still friends. In an audio leaked last year, Amanda talked about her past intimacy with her husband's international teammate, Jordan Ayew and how that often infuriates Acquah.



Obaapa Christy



Obaapa Christy, whose marriage to Pastor Love, of Life Power Miracle Church hit the rocks in 2011. The Hyebre Sesafo hitmaker disclosed that her only mission at this moment is to work on her brand and career which took a nosedive after her marital problems.



“Many people would fail or give up in life if they ever walked a mile through the troubles I have encountered in life.



“Some may even commit suicide, but that isn’t what I believe in. My strength all these years has been that, there is a God I know who won’t forsake me in my difficult times”.



Gifty Osei



Ghanaian Gospel musician Gifty Osei and husband, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei have ended their marital relationship.



Kyeiwaa



Kumawood actress, Rose Mensah popularly called Kyeiwaa got married on Sunday, 30 August 2015 and by Thursday, September 3, 2015 the marriage had been annulled.



Kwabena Kwabena



Award winning highlife musician,Kwabena Kwabena divorced his wedded wife amidst accusations of infidelity.