DJs Not Playing My Songs Despite ‘Payola’

Related Stories Ghanaian musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has bemoaned that DJ’s do not play her songs on radio despite paying them to do so.



Mzbel, who has released three singles titled “Fakye”, “Go Your Way” and “African Boy”, said the songs are not doing well on the market as she expected; a situation she blames DJ’s for.



“My singles are not doing well as I expected. They are not doing very well. I have paid a few radio presenters to play it and once the money stops coming, they stop playing it and you don’t know why because they are good songs,” she told Class FM.



“My manager is doing his best. He’ll say he’s working behind the scenes, I don’t know why it’s hard to promote songs. I don’t know if it’s me or that’s the system now because the songs are good. Everywhere I go, they say it’s a good song but once you are gone, they don’t play it anymore. Something is not right but I don’t what it is. I’m doing my best and I’m not relying solely on music now,” she added.



The “16 Years” hitmaker noted that she supports her music with other businesses as well.



“I have a production studio called Zoom Studios. I have audio visual equipment I rent out. We shoot TV commercials and then TV productions,” she noted.





