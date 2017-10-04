Zylofon Media Defends Attack On Stonebwoy

Related Stories Public Relations officer of Zylofon Media, Sammy Baah has revealed that the unknown individuals who cut through Stonebwoy’s tent did so without any bad intentions but rather in a quest to see their ‘star’.



According to him, after Stonebwoy had arrived at the event, people trooped into the tent where he and his family were expected to wait till he mounts the stage to perform at the Ashiaman Saka Saka Park in Accra.



He said after the security including the police and the private security used at the event called Cheatars managed to sack all the fans from the tent, some of the fans who wanted to see their icon cut through the tent but unfortunately cut the wife of Stonebwoy who was sitting close to that side of the tent.



He indicated that Louisa was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where she was treated and discharged from the hospital on October 1, 2017.



Sammy Flex who spoke to Accra-based UTV advised fans of musicians and other celebrities to always make it a point to exercise patience whenever they want to see their stars “because they are there for them”.



Louisa Satekla got cut at her back on the night of the “Ashaiman to the world” concert which was heavily patronized.



Early Sunday, Stonebwoy took to social media to announce that his wife Louisa Satekla sustained an injury from a knife attack targeted at him minutes before he mounted the stage to perform at the concert held in Ashaiman on Saturday.



“Knife cuts Tru My Tent Missed Me As Target And Cuts wifey on her backside! Minute Before I Hit Stage! But #IstillDeliveredForMyPeople and Rushed To The hospital right after I Got Off Stage…,” he posted on Facebook.



