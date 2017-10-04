Stonebwoy Hits Back At Media Over Knife Attack On His Wife

Related Stories BET Award winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has hit back at critics who doudt the alleged knife attack on his wife.



Stonebwoy has taken a swipe at Ghana’s media for thinking the alleged attack on wife was fake and a move to divert attention from Shatta Wale’s performance at the “Ashaiman to the world” concert.



Stonebwoy after his show in Ashaiman took to Facebook to express his disappointment at the fact that his tent was cut by an assailant who cut the back of his wife, Louisa.



But some section of the media has expressed doubts about the incident and has challenged the Dancehall artiste to provide evidence to prove that his wife was attacked by an unknown assailant.



In a Facebook post addressing the issue, Stonebwoy said “HERO! HERO!! HERO!!!



..Different media houses will write what they wish to suit them, so to get the most catchy headline.. “like The knife incident was Made Up For Hype etc..”



What A shame!! …Who does That After Breaking Yet another Record of the biggest single Outdoor Event on the continent? Four Years in a row amidst The Rains Of blessings. With every artiste/Movement/Nation that matters in the country showing Great Love And Support.



Mind You, Medical And Police Reports Which We Have Still Remains Protocol.



God Forbid, But If a life was Lost None Of These procedures nor talks will bring it Back… Thank God it didn’t Get Worse. We Are Fine…”.



Mrs. Satekla had a cut at her back when some criminals cut Stonebwoy’s tent with knife. It happened just when Stonebwoy was about to mount the stage at his own “Ashiaman to the world” concert and she was hurriedly rushed to the hospital. Stonebwoy who was able to entertain thousands of his fans, in spite of the bad news, rushed to see his wife immediately after his memorable performance.



The concert happened on Saturday 30th September in Ashiaman with a huge crowd of bhimnation fans, cheering and dancing to all performances from all artistes who performed on the night.