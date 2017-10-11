Akosua Agyapong In Court For Fraud

Related Stories Highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, has been hauled before the Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly conspiring with another person and defrauding a businessman of Gh105,000 in a land deal.



The prosecution claims the musician and a man identified as Frank Agyemang, aka, Killer Boss, sold a land which apparently did not belong to them to the businessman.



The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and fraudulent transaction of land.



At Tuesday’s hearing, Agyemang, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of Gh?160, 000 with three sureties with one to be justified.



The musician was, however, not present in the courtroom. Her legal representatives submitted a medical report which indicated that she was sick.



The hearing continues at the court, presided over by Mrs Cecilia Dapaa Mireku, on October 24, 2017.



Land transaction



The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ms Agnes Boafo, said the complainant in the case was a car merchant while Agyemang claimed to be a building contractor.



She explained that in February 2017, the businessman wanted a parcel of land by the roadside to display his cars for sale. As a result, he contacted Akosua Agyapong for assistance.



The musician, the prosecutor said, told the businessman that she had a plot of land for rent, but the businessman wanted an outright sale.



“Later Akosua introduced Agyemang to the businessman as her brother who had a one plot of land opposite the West Hills Mall for sale. The businessman after inspecting the land showed interest,’’ she said.



ASP Boafo added that the highlife maestro assured the businessman that the land was genuine and Agyemang was the rightful owner.



“They then took the businessman to the Lands Commission, went into one of the offices and came out with someone who confirmed that the land indeed belonged to Agyemang, and upon this, the businessman became convinced,’’ she said.



Afterwards, the prosecutor said, the businessman paid Gh105,000 for the land and later gave a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle valued at Gh100,000 to Agyemang for another plot of land.



“When the businessman went to work on the land, another person came to claim ownership of the land with original documents. He reported the matter to the police leading to Akosua and Agyemang’s arrest. Agyemang, however, released the vehicle to the police,’’ the prosecutor added.