Yvonne Nelson In Latest Picture With Ex-President Kufuor

Ghallywood actress Yvonne Nelson has warmed hearts on social media with her latest picture with former president John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence.



The actress who has embarked on a campaign to save the failing standards of the Ghana Movie Industry posted a picture of herself with the former commander in chief of the Ghana army and captioned it, “Mr. PRESIDENT”.



The actress was spotted wearing a blue dress with the former president seen beaming with smiles in his white shirt and having a walking stick lean on him.



The president appeared all cozy in the picture as he posed for the camera. Yvonne Nelson on the other hand had to bend down a little to be able to come down to the level of the former head of state.



Yvonne Nelson is touted as one of the favorite actresses and she has won many awards to prove her worth in the movie industry.



The “Dumsor Must Stop” convener is believed to have started a campaign some months back.



It is reported that the “Heels and Sneakers” creator is securing signatures to send a message to the relevant bodies to do something about the dwindling fortunes of the Ghana Movie Industry.



The actress was rumored to be pregnant some time ago but it is yet to be ascertained if indeed the actress is really expecting her first child. She recently surprised one of her fans by replying to his ‘love letter’ he had sent to her via Instagram. The fan indicated that he was Yvonne’s number one fan and that he was going to take his own life should he not receive a reply to his letter.



Yvonne Nelson replied to the message of her fan and also posted his letter on her Instagram page to show him that she had acknowledged his ‘love note’.







