Kwaku Manu Finally Tells Truth Behind His Beef With LilWin (VIDEO)

Kwaku Manu has told the world the cause of their beef which has just started. Speaking on Thunder TV, the ‘I’m Kiss You’ coiner asked Kwadwo Nkansah to be careful with the young boys he walks around with. He said during the TV interview that “God use me to make Lilwin a star”.



Telling what generated the beef with his colleague actor, Kwaku Manu told Big Akwes, host of the show that he believes his dance to Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ tune did not go well with Kwadwo.



To him, he did the video out of the love he has for the song but not the controversy surrounding it because he was not aware of the dispute.



Kwaku Manu continued that he heard after releasing his ‘One Corner’ video online that there is a contention over the song.



