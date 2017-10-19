Shatta Backs President Akufo Addo

Shatta Wale Related Stories Acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale has responded to critics in regards the recent tweet by the President, wishing him a happy birthday.



He said, “Nigerian president talk pigin ibe normal but Ghana president talk ibe problem. Daddy next time talk patoa mek dem kno’ wha gwan.”



This follows after people criticised the President for using pidgin in his language.



Earlier this week, the President of Ghana wished Shatta Wale a happy birthday. The dancehall king tweeted at the President asking what he will give him for his birthday.



The president replied with, "Happy birthday @shattawalegh! You for come visit me for Flagstaff House o! — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo)" Source: the publisher