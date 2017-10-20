Tracy Is 3 Months Pregnant For Rapper Sarkodie

Tracy in maternity wear with Sarkodie and Afia schwarzenegger Related Stories Fiancee of Rapper and Entrepreneur Sarkodie, Tracy is reportedly pregnant.



The “Nottingham University graduate” is said to be carrying three months old pregnancy that is why she is mostly seen in maternity outfits.



So far, Sarkodie hasn’t confirmed the news on any of his social media pages but the speculation is spreading wide in and around Tema where they reside.



Sarkodie has been with Tracy even before the beginning of his music career and they are still going strong. Source: Ghanacrusader.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.