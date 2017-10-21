I Earn Close To GHC15,000 A Month - Ameyaw Debrah

Related Stories A lot of Ghanaians who respect the blogging job have been questioning how much bloggers earn in a month.



Many bloggers runway from this question and that is typical of a normal Ghanaian, they mostly do not want people – including their partners to know their income.



Well, Ghana’s most popular blogger, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah does not mind sharing what he gets at the end of each month.



The alumnus of KNUST who has been in the blogging business since 2007 in a recent chat with smartincomeoffice.com made it known that he does not have fixed income because “sometimes you have a month and at other times not so a good month”.



Ameyaw Debrah who recently paid the fees of a brilliant but needy student to attend university revealed that he makes between GHC5000 and GHC15000 each month.



According to him, this income does not include his salary as country manager for yen.com.gh.



Mr. Debrah continued that he spends $50 a month on server hosting and around Gh200 for internet.