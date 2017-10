Related Stories Yesterday Saturday, October 21, 2017 was the final day for the much awaited boxing bout between Ghana's self acclaimed Mayweather Braimah Issah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku and Samir Bastie.



Not only did Samir nicknamed ‘The Beast’ defeat maverick light heavyweight boxer Bukom Banku in the 7th round technical knock-out, Mzbel and her dancers were there to also entertain the excited fans.



Mzbel's dancers seductively dressed went gay with sensual dance moves; the climax was when a male fan jumped on stage to perform sex acts with the dancers.



The bout was dubbed ‘Make or Break’ by Box Office Promotions.



