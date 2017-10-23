Producer Of 'One Corner' Song Blasts Patapaa As Greedy And Selfish

Related Stories The producer of the popular "One Corner" song has lashed out at Patapaa, calling him "greedy" and "selfish."



Mr Loyalty, a Swedru-based beat maker, in a Facebook post said he was featured in the song alongside Ras Cann.



However, he claims Patapaa goes to shows alone without inviting them.



According to him, the One Corner hitmaker couldn't pay him to feature in his song because he was poor and that he composed his own lines for the song.



He noted that Patapaa has been enjoying the financial benefit of the song alone.



He said: "Patapaa One Corner ft Mr Loyalty and Ras Cann, is all over the country. Patapaa goes to show without including us.



"Our parts in his song, He couldn’t pay us because he said he was poor.



"We compose our own lines and fixed into his song. He is so selfish that he enjoys the Financial benefit of the song alone. He owe us ( the artist whom he featured).



"However, because he said he was poor he could not pay the full charge for the studio work…Patapaa is greedy."