VIDEO: Patapaa Is ‘Satisfied’ With RTP Performance Fee – Organizers

Related Stories Organizers of RTP Awards say Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa Amistry, is satisfied with the amount of money being paid him to perform at this year’s awards night at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.



Patapaa has been named and advertised as a supporting act for the event which would see Ebony Reign perform as the headline artiste.



Reports last week suggested organizers of the event were offering the artiste GHC1,000 as performance fee; an amount his team and Ghanaians considered to be an insult to Patapaa whose ‘One Corner’ hit song has been ruling the airwaves.



But these reports, according to Big Events Ghana, are false and not close to the truth.



They explained in a statement issued Monday that the GHC1,000 in question was paid to the artiste to “facilitate his movement from Swedru to Accra” for the signing of the contract on the event.



According to the organisers, they reached a verbal agreement with Patapaa and invited him to proceed to Accra for the contract to be signed but the artiste raised the issue of transportation to which they decided to give him the GHC1,000.











Below is full statement



BIG EVENTS GHANA DID NOT SIGN A THOUSAND (1000) GHANA CEDIS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT WITH PATAPAA



Reports on a number of media platforms indicate that Big Events Ghana, organisers of RTP Awards have given Hiplife Artist Patapaa an amount of 1000 Ghana Cedis to perform at the 7th Adonko RTP Awards slated for the 28 of October 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



We'd want to state categorically that this piece of news is false and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.



Big Events Ghana after getting the consent of the One Corner hit maker to be part of this year's event through a negotiator the artist himself introduced to us to speak to requested that the artist and his manager should come to Accra and sign a formal contract to bind each party.



The artist raised concerns about traveling all the way to Accra with no surety and so we decided to give him an amount of 1000 Ghana Cedis which will be deducted from the main performance fee agreed upon to indicate our commitment to the agreement.



We will not put out the exact amount agreed on because it isn't ethical to do so but can say that both parties are satisfied with the agreed amount and that was enough for us to give him the 1000 Ghana Cedis which some journalists who don’t have the full details or decided to twist the issue are peddling around as the total amount for his performance.



The RTP Awards platform has over the years been used to advance the career of musicians in Ghana whose work resonate with the people the most in the year of the event and beyond and therefore in the spirit of advancing the career of the young man and recognising his effort, we decided to give him our platform to make a bigger case for himself. This is also in response to request made by a substantial number of industry players who thought it is fair to give him that opportunity.



Our events belong to the industry players and the general public and therefore our choice of artists are largely based on the preferences and recommendations of these people.



Ebony Reign (Dancehall) who is arguably the most successful Ghanaian artist in 2017 will headline the event with the support of Gospel sensation Patient Nyarko (Gospel), classy Kurl Songs (High life) and the new kid on the block Patapaa (Hiplife).



The diversity of our choice of artists for this year’s events perfectly meets the preference of majority, if not all entertainment lovers in Ghana.



We will call on those peddling the falsehood to desist from it because it is against the ethics of journalism to do that.



We'd want to assure the people of Ghana that we will always use our platform to grow the entertainment industry in general and will not disrespect hardworking artists by paying them less than they deserve.

Every artist on the bill is satisfied with the amount agreed.



We will therefore not comment on this issue any further.



On the 28th of October, 2017, Ghanaians can brace themselves for the highest standard of event organisation; quality performances form the artists on-board and countless surprises.



Come let us celebrate the voices that Educate, Inform and Entertain Ghana



Adonko RTP Awards 2017: THE NIGHT WE ALL DREAM IN GOLD



RTP Communications



