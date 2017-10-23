Becca @ 10 Concert: See Elikem Kumodzie’s Blonde Look That Got Everyone Talking

Related Stories Becca’s 10 years concert is over but we cannot discuss it without taking a closer look at some of the celebrities who made their way to the National Theater on Saturday, October 21 night.



The boss of Zylofon Media and Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah has been the talked of the town because of the golden Bentley he drove to the place estimated to be $180,195 (Gh792,722)



Celebrities who were at the Zylofon Media organised event to throw their weight behind the “Daa Ke Daa” songstress included legendary Kojo Antwi, KKD, Roselyn Ngissah, Patience Nyarko, Gloria Osei Sarfor, Nana Adwoa Awindor and many others but one guy who got many talking about him is Ghana’s representative to the 2013 Big Brother Africa reality show, Elikem Kumodzie.



The tailor as he prefers to be called arrived at the venue with a new look.



Mr. Kumodzie was seen with a blonde beard walking majestically to the hall where the concert happened.



Blonde Elikem caught the attention of many because it made him standout among the lot who had gathered for the show.



Musicians who performed at Becca at 10 concert included Bisa Kdei, MzVee, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy, Kwabena Kwabena, VVIP, Joyce Blessing, M.I Abaga, Wizkid, Patoranking, Wande Coal, Mr. Eazi, Ice Prince and many others.



