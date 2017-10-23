Why We Gave Patapaa Gh₵1000 To Perform At RTP Awards

Related Stories Big Events, the organiser of the RTP Awards has explained why it gave the one corner hit maker, Patapaa, GH₵1000 in connection to a performance at Saturday's RTP Awards.



According to the organisers, the Gh₵1000 was only to help facilitate the transportation of Patapaa from Swedru to Accra for him sign a contract to perform at the October 28, 2017 event at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Reports had suggested the organisers had taken Patapaa for cheap but in a press statement, Big Events said it would not disclose how much it is paying the artiste to perform but explained the Gh₵1000 was only for transportation.



Below is a copy of the statement



RTP DID NOT SIGN A 1000 GHANA CEDIS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT WITH PATAPAA



Reports circulating on a number of media platforms indicate that Big Events Ghana, organisers of RTP Awards has given Hiplife Artist Patapaa an amount of 1000 Ghana Cedis to perform at the 7th RTP Awards slated for the 28 of October 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



We'd want to state categorically that this piece of news is false and not an inch closes to the truth of the matter.



Big Events Ghana after getting the consent of the One Corner hit maker to be part of this year's event gave him an amount of 1000 Ghana Cedis to facilitates his movement from Swedru to Accra to enable us sign a contract with him because upon our discussion, he raised concerns about means of coming to Accra to conclude in document the verbal agreement reached for his performance at this year's awards without surety that we will abide by the agreement.



We will not put out the exact amount agreed on because it isn't ethical to do so but can say that both parties are satisfied with the agreed amount and that was enough for us to give him the 1000 Ghana Cedis traveling facilitation fee which the Media is peddling as the total amount for his performance.



RTP Awards platform has over the years been used to advance the careers of musicians in Ghana who have worked hard in year of the event and beyond and therefore in the spirit of advancing the career of the young man, we decided to give him our platform to make a bigger case for himself. This is also in response to request made by a substantial number of industry players who thought it is fair to give him that opportunity.



Our events belong to the industry players and the general public and therefore our choice of artists are largely based one the preference of these people.



This year, Ebony Reign will headline the event with the support of Patient Nyarko, Kurl Songs and Patapaa.



We will call on those peddling the falsehood to desist from it because it is against the ethics of journalism to do that.



We'd want to assure the people of Ghana that we will always use our platform to grow the entertainment industry in general and will not disrespect hardworking artists buy paying them less than they deserve.



Every artist on the bill is satisfied with the amount agreed.



We will therefore not comment on this issue any further.



On the 28th of October, 2017, Ghanaians can brace themselves for the highest standard of event organisation; quality performances form the artist on-board and countless surprises.



Come let us celebrate the voices that Educate, Inform and Entertain Ghana



