Aburi Odwira Festival Begins

library image Related Stories The annual Odwira festival of the people of Aburiman in the Akwapim South District Assembly of the Eastern Region has begun with the celebration of Akwasidae at Nsakye and Aburi respectively.



Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, Aburihene, stating the rationale for celebrating Akwasidae at the two venues (Aburi and Nsakye), indicated that the arrangement is intended to pay homage to their ancestors who belong to the Aduana-Aberade clan of Akwamu, and who first settled at Nsakye near Nsawam.



“This explains why we must always start the performance of any of our ‘Adae’ festivals (Awukudae and Akwasidae) at Nsakye and then conclude at the Ankaase Palace at Aburi,” he stated.



The highlight of the event, according to him, is the performance of a number of traditional rites such as offering of libation, firing of musketry, chanting of ‘Asafo’ songs amidst heavy ‘fromtomfrom’ drumming and dancing to the lyrics of ‘Bomaa’ and ‘Asafo’ songs.



He continued that another critical aspect of the preparations for the festival is the setting of the Odwira fire at a side of the palace forecourt from midnight.



Three logs representing the three ruling gates of Aburiman are arranged into a hearth and lighted using gun powder.



According to the Aburihene, who is also the Adontenhene of Akuapem, the hearth will be the fire source on which special dishes like mashed yam, boiled eggs, among others, will be cooked and served to the ancestors, including chiefs, queen mothers, among other royals, during the week-long event.



Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, chief of Aburi, told NEWS-ONE that he will launch activities marking his 30th anniversary since his ascension to the throne of the great Osae Stool on Saturday, October 28, 2017.



Activities for the week include the even arrival of the great Osae Stool to Ankaase Palace at Aburi (Monday), remembering departed souls (Tuesday), the feeding of ancestors in River Kobi (Wednesday) and feasting and merry-making (Thursday), where sub-chiefs are expected to pay homage to His Royal Highness Otoobour Djan Kwasi II.



As at Sunday evening when NEWS-ONE arrived in Aburi, a number of pubs, food courts and other entertainment centres had sprung up in readiness for the arrival of the various guests and patrons.



There were visible indications of great excitement among the people.



