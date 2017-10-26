Zylofon Media Lied About Why I Didn’t Perform At Becca @ 10 Concert – M.anifest

Related Stories Rapper Kwame Ametepee Tsikata aka M.anifest has reacted to Zylofon Media’s explanation to his inability to perform at Saturday’s Becca @ 10 concert.



The ‘god MC’ rapper in a simple tweet described the clarification given by Samuel Atuobi Baah, Head of Communication at the entertainment company as lies.



The musician after calling the explanation by Zylofon Media false did not tell why he was not seen on stage at the Becca @ 10 concert which happened on October 21 at the National Theater in Accra.



Zionfelix on Tuesday’s edition of the entertainment show contacted M.anifest’s manager for reasons why his artiste failed to perform at the concert but replied that he needed to talk to the musician before making comments on the issue.



Head of Communication at Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah during a phone conversation with Zionfelix on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show on Monday after the concert stated that time did not allow the alumnus of M.anifest to perform at the concert.



Sammy who confirmed that he saw the rapper at backstage disclosed that “the time M.anifest wanted to be on stage, there were other artistes performing. He had other engagements on the same night so he had to leave to attend to them.”



He further told Zionfelix that “Artistes performances on the night were not strict because we did not pay any of the guys who showed up, they were all at the show to support their sister”.



Musicians who performed at Becca at 10 concert included Bisa Kdei, MzVee, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy, Kwabena Kwabena, VVIP, Joyce Blessing, M.I Abaga, Wizkid, Patoranking, Wande Coal, Mr. Eazi, Ice Prince and many others.