Actress Maame Serwaa Threatens To Sue Over Fake Dating Story

Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa has threatened to sue bloggers who published reports alleging that she is dating sensational rapper Awal, Bill Asamoah others.



In an interview with Daily View Showbiz with Dan Kwasi Prince, the actress manager Mark Tetteh, he disclosed that these bloggers are defaming Serwaa hence the need to make money of them.



“A lot of online writers are roaming in town in the name of bloggers…And the court is where we settle lies..It is called Defamation of character



Serwaa is not dating nor having any boyfriend and people are reporting that she’s dating Awal, Bill Asamoah and others for money.” Mark Tetteh said.



He further threw jabs at the bloggers saying “they don’t know journalism. If I get hold of those bloggers I will drag them to court. Serwaa lives good and nothing bothers her. Why do some journalists want to disgrace her?” he quizzed.