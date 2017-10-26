Kumawood Actress Loses Mum

Related Stories Kumawood actress Bridget Serwaa Agyemnag has lost her mother, Victoria Owusu, Zionfelix.net is informed.



Bridget’s mummy popularly known as Nana Dufie died on Tuesday, October 24 2017, at Trede Hospital in the Ashanti Region after short illness. The actress is the eldest of three children, a boy and two girls the late Victoria Owusu left behind.



One Week Celebration for Madam Owusu who died at age 52 will be held on Tuesday, October 31 at Patasi Methodist in Kumasi.



Actress Bridget Serwaa Agyemnag is best remembered for her role in movies like Mary Kronkron, Maye Nhyira, Adinkra, Ensi Aga, Yegye Ye Funu, Masem, Four40 and many others.









Source: Zion Felix Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.