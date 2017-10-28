Counsellor Lutterodt Himself Needs A Counsellor - Bull Dog

Related Stories CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Bulldog, has called on Counsellor George Lutterodt to get himself a manager to counsel him on how to speak publicly.



Lutterodt has gotten himself into trouble recently with his comments on some gospel musicians and his claim that they are irrelevant in the industry.



He has been criticized by the artists he dissed and kind of walked back his comments, and Bulldog believes its time the counsellor himself got some counselling.



“I don’t agree with him. Counsellor Lutterodt needs a manager. He needs counseling himself.” Bulldog said.



“You can have a choice. You can’t say a song is a bad song when it doesn’t appeal to you. Once the song appeals to others it’s good for them…”