Related Stories Maame Dokono, a mother of six children has been married twice but she has for the most part of her life in the limelight been unmarried.



Speaking in an interview with Delay, she disclosed that she has become fed up with men after separating from her second husband.



“I have served a lot of men in my life for several but when you are not appreciated, you don’t feel like doing it again.



“If I cook for you and wash your underwear and later you cheat on me why should I bother about marriage?”, she lamented.



She, however, expressed her satisfaction with her current life saying her thoughts about men were very bad and would need God's intervention to change them.









