RTP 'Most Credible Awards' In Ghana — Prince Mackay

Related Stories Despite the intense criticism the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards has received since its inception seven years ago, the brain behind the scheme, Prince Mackay insists it is the most credible in Ghana.



“Every award scheme has its challenges but when it comes to credibility, RTP stands tall. There has been no issue of awardees paying bribes to win their awards and the scheme cannot be manipulated by any individual.



RTP receives massive publicity every year because of the credibility it has obtained over the years,” he told Showbiz in an interview on Sunday.



Every year when the RTP awards comes around, stakeholders especially those in the radio and TV sphere raise serious issues about the lack of transparency in the awards especially in the selection of winners but Prince Mackay says they cannot be held responsible.



“How can the scheme be held responsible for whether or not a presenter wins an award. The award is based on voting so if your favourite presenter fails to pick up an award, the organisers should not be held responsible,” he said.



The many controversies the RTP has generated and even questions about Prince Mackay himself has prompted calls for him to hand over the awards to a more credible person or organization but he would not hear of it.



“I am the best person to organise RTP. I have the experience and what it takes to organise it and there is no way I am selling the rights to any organisation or individual. Seven years is no joke and it is because I organise it. Some award schemes fall off after a year or two but we have been at this for seven years,” he said.



This year, the RTP Awards became a talking point for its continued advertisement of the Vice President’s appearance at the event even after his office had stated he would not be there.



The organisers also had issues with One Corner artiste, Patapaa and eventually he pulled out.



In spite of all the pre-event problems, the show was well attended and Prince Mackay was happy even with the few hitches like the late start which he blamed on the tardiness of the awardees.



After ensuring it gains roots in Ghana, Prince Mackay wants to take the RTP awards to the next level. “We intend doing the UK edition next year. Botswana and Namibia have agreed to come on board,” he said.



TV personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, won the topmost award, RTP Personality of the Year, last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre. She also won TV Female Newscaster and TV Female Presenter awards.



Other winners include Patrick Osei Agyemang (Country Man Songo), Afia Schwarzenegger, Giovani Caleb, Kwasi Aboagye, Kwaku Sakyi Addo, Stacy Amoateng, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) and Kwadwo Dickson.