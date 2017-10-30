I Want To 'Fire' Ebony - Countryman Songo

Related Stories Host of ‘Fire for Fire’ program and the Sports Presenter of the Year, Patrick Osei Agyemang, aka Countryman Songo, says he wants to take his ‘fire for fire’ powers somewhere else.



According to Songo, he wants to catch Ebony and really ‘fire’ her.



Songo was speaking about an upcoming bash in which Ebony, Stonebwoy, Patapaa and many other artists are billed to perform.



According to Songo, one of the main reasons he would attend the bash is so he can meet Ebony there and ‘fire’ her.



Although, Songo did not specify what ‘fire’ means so that is up to your imagination.



Songo was adjudged the Sports Presenter of the Year award at the just ended RTP awards, cementing his status as the best in the country as he’s won the award the past few years.