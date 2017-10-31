Moving Out Of TV3 Has Completely Changed My Life – Nana Aba Anamoah

Related Stories 2017 Radio and TV Personality of the Year, Nana Aba Anamoah has not hidden her disappointment and how betrayed she felt when she was ditched by her former employers; TV3 Network Ltd.



The News Editor and host of State of Affairs on GHOne TV took a sly dig at TV3 during an interview on Empire Fm disclosing her disinterest in TV3 affairs and admitting, “Errrm you know, TV3 I actually don’t really think about them”.



It will be recalled Nana Aba Anamoah and TV3 Network developed a tensed relationship following a “photo theft” incident leading to her resignation from the media group.



Intriguingly, two years on in October (same month her career almost came crashing; after she was slapped with an indefinite suspension from TV3 Network), she defied all odds to keep her head up and win the much coveted radio and television personality of the year.



“…but they say sometimes things happen in your life and you might think it’s a problem but God just puts you in that situation so you can move on. What happened two years ago, even though I thought it was such a big silly joke, I think it happened for the greater good for me.



“Moving out of TV3 has completely changed my life; it has completely changed how I see things” she confessed.



