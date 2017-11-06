Yvonne Nelson Finally Comments About Pregnancy And Baby Rumours - Audio

Related Stories Without giving much away, actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson has commented on recent rumours about being pregnant and giving birth.



In an InstaVoice message to her fans, she explained her recent inactivity and said that there were too many rumours going on about her that needed to be cleared. “I know I have been missing in action, I’m sorry guys I have been very busy. I have been running around a lot,” she started off by saying.



And went on to assure her fans that she was doing fine…” there is so much I want to say but I don’t know what to say, but I guess when the time comes I will update all of you about stuff that’s happening in my life… but I am fine and as usual I would say I blessed that I’m alive”



She then left fans in suspense by saying stuff that could mean indeed she has become a mother. She said “I know you guys have itchy ears, you wanna hear all the juicy stuff but in due time I will address all of them. My day has been hectic, it’s been different (adding a laughter at the end).”

Audio below



