Arts & Tourism Writers Association of Ghana Open Nominations Ahead of Elections

The association, which is duly registered embraces culture, entertainment and tourism writers, publishers, culture and arts advocates.



Currently it has a membership of 60 drawn from notable media houses including the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Graphic Communications Group Limited, Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB), the Despite Group of Companies, Global Media Alliance, the Multimedia Group of Companies and Media General. The association also has many reputable freelance writers and bloggers.



After the registration of the association and completion of other necessary paperwork, the Electoral Committee of ATWAG hereby calls for the nomination of registered members of the association to vie for the following positions:



President

Vice-President

Secretary

Treasurer

Organiser

Research Officer

Public Relations Officer

Members interested in contesting for any of the offices listed above should express their interest in writing addressed to the Chairman,ATWAG Electoral Committee through email -



 Full name of Candidate

 Position of Interest

 Organisation

 Position/ Designation

 Telephone Number (s)

 Email

Nomination should reach the Chairperson not later than 13TH November, 2017. Thank you.



Signed: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo



(Chairperson, ATWAG Electoral Committee)



