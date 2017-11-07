Locals Push Foreign Movie Investors Away – Juliet Ibrahim

Related Stories Actress Juliet Ibrahim has bemoaned the lack on investment in Ghana’s movie industry lamenting that a few foreigners who made attempts to channel funds and resources into it pulled out after unprovoked attacks by some locals.



“At some point some investors and producers who came from outside were being attacked and harassed; most people who were coming from outside got angry and decided not to invest again,” she revealed.



Speaking in an interview with Accra FM on Saturday, 4 November, the winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award in the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards indicated that the movie industry in Ghana is poorly structured.



According to her, "we started off with our movies being recognised and some people came out of nowhere and just turned it, then it went funny and bad.”



The philanthropist and kidney disease awareness advocate believes there is nothing wrong with foreign investors putting their money into the Ghanaian movie industry, adding that it would be a plus if Hollywood producers came to Ghana to shoot movies.



“If we open our doors to the world, it will be a very good platform for the movie industry but we have really not been welcoming people from outside”, she complained.







