Sai Wine & Champangne Café To Hold Maiden Accra Wine Festival

Related Stories Sai Wine & Champagne Cafè which is the only dedicated Ghana wine and champagne venue in Accra, serving over 24 wine varietals of wine from across the world is set hold the first ever wine festival in Ghana.



After two years of operating in Ghana, Sai is holding their first maiden wine festival in Accra.



The festival shall offer opportunity for members of the public to come and taste a variation of wines available from distributors in Ghana whiles guests shall have the chance to sample over 100 wines from local distributors, attend wine master classes throughout the day and also pair some sweet and savory food amidst entertainment.



“It has been much tougher than we anticipated to get this event to happen, but we are happy to be hosting our first wine festival this month. We believe this has come at a great time as Embassies and their trade departments have been promoting more trade partnerships between wine producers and local distributors", Events Executive Sadia Abubakari of Sai Wine.



Ms Abubakari also added Sai Wine Festival which has been slated for Saturday 25th November 2017 from 12pm at The Courtyard at Sai Wine & Champagne Café is coming at a good time for the middle class Ghanaians to engage with the wine culture as there is a greater selection of wines available now than ever before.



