4Syte Music Video Awards slated for November, 18

Related Stories Organisers of the 4Syte Music Video Awards have announced that this year’s edition of the event will take place at Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on November 18, 2017.



The Music Video Awards is being organised by 4Syte TV to reward creativity in the music video industry, as well as reward some of the production houses for their contribution to the growth of the industry.



Over the years, the 4Syte Music Video Awards has encouraged several Ghanaian musicians to come out with more quality music videos to promote their works on the market.



The awards ceremony which has 20 categories is expected to attract all the stakeholders in the creative arts industry, as well as personalities in both music and movies industries.



This year’s event will also create the platform for some of the biggest local artistes to perform some of their latest releases which are yet to be released on the music market.



According to the organisers, this year’s event promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that music lovers cannot afford to miss.



This is the ninth year running, with Sarkodie topping this year’s nominations with nine nominations, followed by Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Captain Planet with six nominations each. Becca also had five nominations.