Jordan Ayew Is The Ultimate Family Man In This Heartwarming Photo

In between scoring goals, toppling league tables and being an all-round football sensation, Jordan Pierre Ayew's true heart always lies at home with his family.



Known popularly as Ghanaian footballer, Jordan Ayew, he is currently signed to Swansea City, playing the Forward position.



The footballer, like his older brother, Andre Ayew, when not on the pitch training and trying to score goals for his team, is busy at home with his family.



Jordan is the proud father of two beautiful children; a son and a daughter. Jordan in a photo post via his Instagram page showed off his children, as father and kids were all caught in a beautiful embrace.



He captioned his post: “My World” and with the love swirling around them, we can definitely see why they are his world.



Jordan Ayew, last week treated some Ghanaian students studying in Wales to free tickets to the English Premier League game involving Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion.



The 10 students were grateful to Jordan for the gift, and they shared photos of their time at the match over the past weekend.