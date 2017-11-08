Elikem & Pokello Break Up?

Related Stories Ghanacelebrities.com has been told by the gossipers that Elikem and Pokello’s relationship, which was more of a situationship has finally come to an END.



The two, Elikem and Pokello have in their bid to remain relevant and keep making headlines maintained they are in a stable relationship but now the acting seems to have come to an end, at least that’s what the gossipers are saying.



And the gossipers are not saying this without grounds: yesterday, November 7 was Elikem’s birthday but the many birthday wishes across several social media platforms did not feature one from Pokello–which is a little strange, considering the fact that she has done it each year.



And knowing these folks, when the social media sweet messages and wishes stop coming, then you know a friendship or relationship has ended.



Of course, do not expect the two to suddenly confirm the break-up–though we know they will at one point confirm what the gossipers are saying.