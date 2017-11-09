Nollywood Actress, Dakore Donates Her Eyes To The Blind

Related Stories Believe it or not, Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, has donated her cornea (eye) to the blind.



The mother of two, who was recently unveiled as the Ambassador for the Eye bank of Nigeria says the donation will take effect from the moment she dies.



In an instagram post, Dakore wrote, 'I was officially unveiled as the Ambassador for the Eye bank of Nigeria with the aim of sensitizing the public about the need for Cornea donors to help those with reversible blindness. I pledged my cornea that day and what that means is when I leave this earth I willingly donate my cornea to help give the gift of sight especially as I would no longer be needing it....what are your views on this and becoming a donor in general? I would really appreciate your kind feedback so we can start the conversation...will you be willing to do it for a loved one or a stranger? How do you SEE it? Factors that prevent most people from doing this is fear but of what exactly?



