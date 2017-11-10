"Ghanaian Journalists Do Not Ask Deep Or Delicate Questions" - Celestine Donkor

Related Stories Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian journalists noting that they do not ask delicate questions.



According to her, one must have an in depth knowledge of the subject matter before subjecting some one to an interview.



In an interview with Peace FM’s Sammy Kumah, Celestine Donkor said, she feels Ghanaian journalists ask one way questions because the questions she was asked by an international media outfit after an electrifying performance on stage made her "think very deep".



“I was approached by an international media outfit after I performed on stage and the questions that were posed to me were very deep and detailed, their questions didn’t tone one particular direction, it kept me thinking very deep.They didn’t ask me questions like how did I start my career and all that," she said.



Celestine Donkor who believes she has spiritually graduated to the next level of her music career after renowned American gospel singer and songwriter, Ron Kenoly, performed at Steve Crown’s maiden edition of “Nations Will Rise & Sing“ concert in Nigeria, laid his hands and showered abundant blessing on her and other gospel artists billed to perform.



Mrs. Donkor who also performed her yet to be released single featuring Steve Crown entitled “Your are Big” also added that, "Sometimes I go for an interview and am able to predict questions that would be asked because Ghanaian Journalists ask one way questions and it doesn’t bring out the best in the interviewee."



"I think it is about time they up their game and style of asking questions. It is their job and they ought to do it well"



Popular gospel musicians like Nathaniel Bassey, Chris Morgan, Joe Praize also thrilled patrons with an amazing performance at Steve Crown’s maiden edition of Nations Will Rise & Sing concert which was held in Nigeria.