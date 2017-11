Nikki Samonas Related Stories It is no more news that Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas real name Nikoletta Samonas once dated her colleague, Ekow Smith Asante.



The actress and model has opened up about what ended her relationship with the actor on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show.



In her 2017 registered Hyundai car, the “I Quit” actress born to a Greek father and a Ghanaian mother told Zionfelix on the program that she first made the approach to walk out of the relationship and his ex-boyfriend consented.



Explaining why she split with Eckow, the 32-year-old disclosed that love is not the only factor to hold a relationship. To her, she realised that she could not live with the actor for the rest of her life hence her decision to call it quit.



Nikki continued that she believed they were not compatible so the earlier they split, the better for them. Asked whether he caught the actor cheating on her whilst dating, Miss Samonas replied that “he did not let me notice it even if he was doing it. He did it very well”.



The alumna of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology further added that “he played it well, he did not let me see anything. Guys are very good at that.”



Nikki Samonas and Ekow Smith Asante started dating in 2007 when the latter introduced her into acting.



Watch Nikki Samonas talking to Zionfelix on the “Celebrity Ride” show about her relationship with Ekow Smith Asante.

<iframe width="470" height="406" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9AmTSSLJLVc" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allowfullscreen></iframe>





