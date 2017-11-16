Wizkid Is A Super Star – Samini Tells Shatta Wale

Samini and Wizkid Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Samini, has described Nigerian musician, Wizkid as a superstar who has gone far with his talent.



This position by the ‘My Own’ hitmaker contravenes that stance of his colleague, Shatta Wale, who said, he does not see Wizkid as a superstar and that he is not stunned when he sees Wizkid, unlike other Ghanaians who get star struck.



Samini described Wizkid as a superstar after Shatta Wale called on him to help him in the fight against Nigerians who descended on him for saying their Wizkid is not a superstar.



He said: “No one said any of what you dey type my brother. He’s a superstar like me and you and plenty others on the continent. That’s alllllll I’m saying my Gee. I don’t know your beef and I’m not part. You called me to join and I told you straight “I’m vegetarian” chale why ? Bandanna”.



