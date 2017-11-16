Even Wizkid Is Aware I Can’t Be Walked Over – Shatta Wale Replies Nigerians

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has responded to insults from Nigerians following his comments about Wizkid.



Shatta Wale incurred the wrath of Nigerians after he indicated in an interview that he does not see Wizkid as a superstar and that he is not stunned when he sees Wizkid, unlike other Ghanaians who get star struck.



But in a reply to the insults, the Dancehall artiste in a tweet said, “But Naija wassup me abi different guy oooo dont let me spark”.



He indicated that he is not one of those who could be walked over, adding that Wizkid himself is aware of what he can do.



“@wizkidayo sef knows what am talking about ..so shut f**k up..”.