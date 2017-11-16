Ghana's Very Own Slay Queen's Mask For The 2017 Afrimas Cost GHS 16,000

Related Stories You always know it is the ' Gh ish girl' when she causes all these fashion conversations and that is why we live for the celebrated style icon, Nana Akua Addo.



So after days of all the buzz surrounding her sartorial appearance which was entirely elegant, the fashion icon left us in a amusement with a throwback photo of her much talked about look for the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA Awards 2017) which took place in Nigerian at the Ekko suites and hotels.



She revealed in her Instagram post saying the face mask by Maison Margiela, formerly Maison Martin Margiela; a French luxury fashion house is a 24k gold bejeweled face accessory. Yes, believe it or not, fashion awestruck moments like these doesn’t come easy. It is what separate the fashion lovers from trend setters. Nana Akua Addo is really leaving the Hollywood glam life that is why we love her.



This wouldn’t be the first time such an accessory has been rock rocked by a celebrity. 2017 BET Awards saw the American rapper, Future, wear a bejeweled face mask with daughter made of brass and crystals. These nose masks are mostly between the prices of $2,500- $3,000 .