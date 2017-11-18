Stop Calling Me 'Gospel Artiste' - Cwesi Oteng Tells Ghanaians

Related Stories Award-wining Ghanaian gospel singer, Cwesi Oteng is urging Ghanaians to desist from branding him as gospel artiste.



According to the musician, being labeled as gospel artiste in Ghana is ‘baseless and overrated’. Speaking on Hitz FM in an interview on Friday, Cwesi Oteng insisted that Ghanaians should rather tag him a ‘Christian’ artiste since it perfectly describes his mission as a musician propagating the gospel of Christ.



“It’s overused and become baseless to me. I prefer to be called a Christian artiste because it moves with my purpose, plan, and vision; anyone can be a gospel artiste now so I prefer this,” he told the host. He also added that he is pushing heavenly agenda through his music ministry and wouldn’t want to be limited in his vision.



“I don’t want to be urban, contemporary artiste. I am a Christian artiste. People want that, and I am not interested. I was not called to establish that. I am pushing a Christ agenda that is heavenly,” Cwesi said. The ‘Christian’ artiste further lambasted artistes who resort to controversies to express their opinion about others in their bid to be famous.



“I think we have a lot of nonsense to face. I am a no nonsense person. But people like to box people with their opinions and I’m not to be boxed…” I decided to be a great person when I was growing up and I prepared towards it. I am not arrogant,” Cwesi Oteng.