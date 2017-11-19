Nigerians Should Call Me Their Messiah, President - Shatta Wale

Related Stories After saying Nigerian artistes, Wizkid is no superstar and Timaya is a plantain chips seller and not a dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale looks to be adding more petrol to the already burning fire.



The Dancehall King posted on his twitter handle saying that the Nigeria music industry should start calling him their messiah and president if only they really knew him.



He said this referring to a post he shared on Facebook on September 26 2012, where he said "people love Wizkid's music in Ghana which Ghanaian artiste music do you think Naija people love....Ghana wake up don't let them lie to you....it's my dream to make the world hear of us and our music.....so support Shatta wale music 4 lyfe......SM4LYF".



Referring the statement Shatta Wale tweeted "If only Nigeria music industry know ...They will start calling me the Messiah...Baba...President"