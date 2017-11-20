Nigeria's Favourite Couple, Banky and Adesua At Their Traditional Marriage

Related Stories Nigeria's favourite couple, Banky Wellington and Adesua Etomi had their star-studded glamourous traditional marriage on Sunday, November 19th, 2017 at Hard Rock Cafe, Victoria Island Lagos.



The couple first stole Nigeria's heart after they both starred in a movie, 'The Wedding Party' which led Nigerians to wish that they were an actual couple.



Just like in fairytales, Banky and Adesua announced their engagement on May 3rd, 2017 and had their introduction a few days later.



It has been confirmed that their white wedding will be held soon in Cape Town, South Africa.

Videos and photos below=











Perfect end to a beautiful day. I love you sooo much @bankywellington Make up @t.alamodebeauty Dress @tojufoyeh #BAAD2017 #icelebrateyou #mybaby

A post shared by Adesua Etomi (@adesuaetomi) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:51pm PST



























Mrs W Dress @tojufoyeh #BAAD2017 #joy #deepdown #inmysoul

A post shared by Adesua Etomi (@adesuaetomi) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:25pm PST



















