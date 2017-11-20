Give All Artistes Equal Playing Field—Edem

Related Stories Ghanaian rapper, Edem, has called on industry players to give equal playing field to all artistes.



Edem has been in the news for his recent comments that he has been marginalised and underrated over the years because he hails from the Volta Region.



But speaking to Giovani and Anita Erskine on Starr Drive recently Edem explained that though he was underrated in the past, he doesn’t want the same to be done to up-and- coming artistes.



“I opened up a conversation on the radio which I think is delicate and sensitive because somebody had to open up that kind of conversation for us to begin as a people to think and dialogue about it. I said I am underrated which means I feel music is not appreciated in the industry circles the way it should be, and I said I have been marginalised because it’s in the past and that doesn’t mean that if I have been able to sail through, I should sit down and watch upcoming artistes go through the same thing.”



