Yvonne Talks b How She Hid Her Pregnancy From Paparazzi

32-year-old who gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on Sunday, October 29, 2017, confirmed the rumor by sharing a stunning photo of herself gracing the Wow magazine cover on her birthday. Yvonne was a year older on Sunday, November 12, 2017.



In her exclusive interview with the magazine, Yvonne talked about her pregnancy, her man, and the happiness of being a new mom.



The movie producer also revealed how she managed the impossible feat of hiding her 9 months pregnancy from the public.



“From the fifth month, I began to hide, when I am buying something from a store an attendant would come over to the car and attend to me.



I have been doing stuff all myself but I stopped attending events also.



My pregnancy has been in-between, I have had some downtimes. I knew I would be needing my family around as it’s my first time, that’s why I decided to move back to Ghana, I would have been so hard without my family”.