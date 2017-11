Related Stories BankyW and Adesua Etomi are legally now husband and wife after signing the legal papers in a private civil ceremony today. Congratulations to them! Watch them kiss passionately in the video below.

















BanyW and Adesua Etomi kiss after their private civil ceremony in Lagos this afternoon

A post shared by LIB - Linda Ikeji Blog (@lindaikejiblog) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:14am PST















Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.