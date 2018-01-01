PHOTOS: Despite Group Celebrates Fadda Dickson With The Stars

Related Stories How beautiful it is to start the year in joy and a unique meeting with your favourite celebrities? 2018 has indeed begun well and it surely couldn't have been much better beginning without U TV Day With The Stars.



UTV, your award-winning Television, has on this day January 1 marshaled Ghana's stars from the social and entertainment circles as they take over the television's programming in celebration of Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of the Despite Group of Companies.



Celebrities like Lil Win, Akobreto, Salinko, Wayoosi, BBA's Elikem, "Angela" hit maker Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Adwoa Smart, Nana Ama Mcbrown and many more have been taking turns to entertain U TV viewers.



Photos below









Source: Peacefmonline.com