Rawlings Exhibits Cookery, Azonto Skills On Set

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings showed off his cooking skills with TV presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah and actress Yvonne Okoro in a yet to be aired episode of Dining with Cook and Braggarts, season three.



Mr Rawlings took some Azonto lessons from Nana Aba Anamoah and displayed his skills on the dance floor.



Watch the video below:



Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.