"I Want To Share My Blessings With Other People This Year"- Nana Ama McBrown

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has revealed that is going to share her blesssings in 2018.



Nana Ama who took over UTV and Peace FM on January 1 to entertain listeners and viewers during “Day With The Stars”, started the new year by feeding hundreds of people who gathered at Peace FM on new year day.



“God has been very good to me over the years and I am very grateful. I always give back to charity but this year, I am going to do more of that. I want to share more of God’s blessings in my life with other people this year and this is how I want to start”, she told Peacefmonline.com.



The “Madam Mock” actress with support from her fellow actress Salma Mumin, Musicians Kente and Cartel Big J among others, cocked and served food to several people from the “McBrown’s kitchen” truck.



The “McBrown Kitchen” cooking TV show airs, 3pm every Sunday on UTV.



See pictures below: