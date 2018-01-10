 
 

I Don’t Like Handsome Men – Yvonne Okoro
 
10-Jan-2018  
Ghanaian actress and producer, born Chinyere Yvonne Okoro well known as Yvonne Okoro has revealed she does not invest her time into handsome guys.


According to the award-winning actress, she is not that woman who would fall for a guy’s looks and if there is anyone out there with that erroneous mindset about her, then the person should just let it go.

Yvonne Okoro, who was replying to a fan on Twitter who said she was praying for her and Yvonne Nelson to get handsome men to marry, said she rather prefers a guy with a good heart.

Thank you, darling. But I don’t like handsome men…look is the last thing I look at…He has to have a HEART and a SOUL,” she said.


Source: brytfmonline.com
 
 

